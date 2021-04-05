The God Of Mischief Helps Fix The Flow Of Time In Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Sometimes you need a villain to get results.

On Monday, Disney+ debuted a new trailer for Marvel’s “Loki” TV series, starring Tom Hiddleston as the franchise’s iconic baddie.

Being held by the TVA (Time Variance Authority), Loki is recruited to help fix the flow of time and restore reality to its proper order.

Of course, nobody can be sure whether Loki — a mythological villain — is on their side or not.

The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant, and is directed by Kate Herron.

“Loki” premieres June 11 on Disney+.