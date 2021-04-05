Chris Hemsworth Says His Bodybuilding Is Why He’s Not Viewed As A ‘Serious Actor’

Chris Hemsworth says there are downsides to being so buff.

Speaking with the Telegraph, the actor talks about how maintaining his physique for the “Thor” movies may be hindering his career in some ways.

“There’s an aesthetic that the role requires,” Hemsworth says. “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor.”

That said, working out so intensely certainly isn’t all bad.

“The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day — it’s a real grind,” he says. “It’s incredibly rewarding, too — you have to look at it like a professional athlete.”

Hemsworth adds that the extra time afforded by the pandemic has allowed him to “see how [he] can manipulate [his] body” while training.