Rihanna Attends #StopAsianHate March In New York

Rihanna is standing strong with the Asian-American community.

This week, the singer was spotted out on the street in New York, participating in a Stop Asian Hate march, protesting anti-Asian hatred and violence.

.@Rihanna attended a #StopAsianHate march in New York City with her assistant, Tina Truong. pic.twitter.com/gpNHqBg53T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2021

During the march, Rihanna also stopped to share her Instagram handle with another marcher who apparently didn’t recognize her through her COVID-19 mask and sunglasses.

.@Rihanna hilariously gives her Instagram handle to a protestor that didn’t recognize her at the #StopAsianHate march in New York City. pic.twitter.com/tSSkdQKwwx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2021

“That’s you?” the man remarked after pulling up her account.

what happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic & is certainly not an isolated incident by any means. AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated & it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community & my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost. The hate must stop. pic.twitter.com/rkxZDnxG9E — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 18, 2021

Rihanna has been outspoken about her support for the Asian-American community in the wake of the shootings in Atlanta last month, which saw eight people killed, including six Asian women.