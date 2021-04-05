Rihanna Attends #StopAsianHate March In New York

By Corey Atad.

Rihanna
Rihanna — Photo: AP Photo/Diane Bondareff/CP Images

Rihanna is standing strong with the Asian-American community.

This week, the singer was spotted out on the street in New York, participating in a Stop Asian Hate march, protesting anti-Asian hatred and violence.

RELATED: Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Share Support For Indian Farmers Protesting Over New Agriculture Laws

During the march, Rihanna also stopped to share her Instagram handle with another marcher who apparently didn’t recognize her through her COVID-19 mask and sunglasses.

“That’s you?” the man remarked after pulling up her account.

RELATED: Rihanna Shares Photos From Road Trip To Motel Where Martin Luther King Jr. Was Assassinated

Rihanna has been outspoken about her support for the Asian-American community in the wake of the shootings in Atlanta last month, which saw eight people killed, including six Asian women.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP