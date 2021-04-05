Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo & More Wish Robert Downey Jr. A Very Happy Birthday With Sweet Messages

By Becca Longmire.

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. — Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. was bombarded with birthday love as he turned 56 on Easter Sunday.

The actor’s “Avengers” co-stars led the messages, with Chris Hemsworth posting a series of snaps, writing a sweet message to “this special human.”

Jeremy Renner added:

Mark Ruffalo shared:

Marvel filmmakers the Russo Brothers posted:

Seven-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star Lexi Rabe’s account said…

Downey Jr. then shared a snap of himself in front of “56” balloons, thanking fans and friends for their well-wishes on his special day.

