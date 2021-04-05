Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo & More Wish Robert Downey Jr. A Very Happy Birthday With Sweet Messages

Robert Downey Jr. was bombarded with birthday love as he turned 56 on Easter Sunday.
The actor’s “Avengers” co-stars led the messages, with Chris Hemsworth posting a series of snaps, writing a sweet message to “this special human.”
Jeremy Renner added:
Mark Ruffalo shared:
Wishing my other half of the #ScienceBros a happy birthday! @RobertDowneyJr 🥳 pic.twitter.com/aPJX13FieM
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2021
Marvel filmmakers the Russo Brothers posted:
There’s a lot to unpack here… HBD @RobertDowneyJr. Much love to you sir. pic.twitter.com/XRWJehgQ6W
— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 4, 2021
Seven-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star Lexi Rabe’s account said…
Downey Jr. then shared a snap of himself in front of “56” balloons, thanking fans and friends for their well-wishes on his special day.
Much love and gratitude for all of the birthday well wishes! Many reasons to feel blessed today. #HappyEaster #HappyPassover #BirthdayDowneyJr 🎉✨🐰✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/2IXpxt9gfI
— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 4, 2021