Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo & More Wish Robert Downey Jr. A Very Happy Birthday With Sweet Messages

Robert Downey Jr. was bombarded with birthday love as he turned 56 on Easter Sunday.

The actor’s “Avengers” co-stars led the messages, with Chris Hemsworth posting a series of snaps, writing a sweet message to “this special human.”

Jeremy Renner added:

Mark Ruffalo shared:

Marvel filmmakers the Russo Brothers posted:

There’s a lot to unpack here… HBD @RobertDowneyJr. Much love to you sir. pic.twitter.com/XRWJehgQ6W — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 4, 2021

Seven-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star Lexi Rabe’s account said…

Downey Jr. then shared a snap of himself in front of “56” balloons, thanking fans and friends for their well-wishes on his special day.