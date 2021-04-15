A Musical Icon Goes Solo In ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Trailer

By Corey Atad.

The rest of the Selena story is about to be told.

On Monday, Netflix shared the full trailer for part 2 of “Selena: The Series”, starring Christian Serratos as the iconic late singer Selena Quintanilla.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Thoughts On Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ After She Played The Late Singer In 1997 Movie

Hitting the streaming service on May 4, the second part of the two-part series will conclude the coming-of-age story of the singer as she navigates success, the music industry, and more.

The trailer shows Selena stepping out as a solo artist while trying to remain true to herself and her family.

A teaser released earlier this month featured a recreation of one of Selena’s classic performances.

RELATED: Selena Quintanilla’s Widower Speaks Out On Upcoming Netflix Series

“Selena: The Series” also stars Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez and Seidy López.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP