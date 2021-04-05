Netflix Teases ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 With Release Date Announcement

Click to share this via email

The rest of the Selena story is about to be told.

On Monday, Netflix shared a teaser announcing the release date for part 2 of “Selena: The Series”, starring Christian Serratos as the iconic late singer Selena Quintanilla.

Hitting the streaming service on May 4, the second part of the two-part series will conclude the coming-of-age story of the singer as she navigates success, the music industry and more.

The teaser features a recreation of one of Selena’s classic performances.

“Selena: The Series” also stars Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez and Seidy López.