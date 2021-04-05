Channing Tatum Says He ‘Had A Lot Of Fear About Connecting’ To His Daughter When He ‘Became A Single Father’

Channing Tatum spoke about parenthood and being a “single father” in a new interview with Parents.

The actor, who shares daughter Everly, 7, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, said when asked if he had a message for fathers: “I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are.

“When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair.

“But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

Tatum also spoke about writing his first children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella.

The star said of whether his daughter is Sparkella, “She is on many levels. Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone. She’s bold, beautiful, and magical in every way. We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story.

“Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea. Once, I sat on the sofa, and her fairy wand stuck me in the butt.”