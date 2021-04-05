‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Star Maria Bakalova Talks Finding Out About Her Oscar Nomination

Maria Bakalova is a real breakout star.

The “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is on the new cover of GQ Hype, and in the issue she opens up about making the film, as well as her reaction to being nominated for an Oscar.

“When I first saw the script I asked him [Sacha] who’s going to play Rudy Giuliani?” Bakalova recalls. “Or who is going to play Mike Pence? And he said they’re going to play themselves. ‘Oh, my God,’ I thought, ‘you’ve lost your mind. That’s never gonna happen!’”

She also talks about the now-infamous scene in which she brought Giuliani into a hotel bedroom.

“There was a moment when I think, ‘Am I going to be able to ask that question?’ Because if I asked, ‘Will you come with me in the bedroom?’, will you come?” she recalls. “It is a scary situation, as for a person who is being interviewed, why are you going there? Why are you lying there? So I was freaking out when I was supposed to ask that question [suggesting they go to the bedroom]. And at the same time, this was after Coronavirus started. And we knew earlier that day that he refused to have a Covid test.”

Maria Bakalova – Photo: Greg Williams for GQ Hype

Talking about going to the White House, Bakalova says, “I spent a whole day at the White House and it was really impressive. It’s the White House! It’s beautiful. I was with [famously Trump-supporting] One American News with the reporter Chanel Rion and I went everywhere at the White House. [Laughs.] Which is also kinda scary! But somebody, I think, got suspicious from another media [outlet], wondering were these people at One American News bringing some people, and so then we had to leave.”

Last month, Bakalova was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for her role in the film.

“Subconsciously, I knew exactly at 12.20pm they’re going to announce the nominees. But I didn’t want to watch it,” she says of the nominations announcement. “We were shooting a scene where you can see my hands and they were shaking like crazy. And I was able to see the time – it was 12.12pm, 12.15pm, 12.20pm – and I see people holding their phones, looking at something but nobody’s reacting. And then Judd [Apatow] came over, and I’m like, ‘He’s not saying it on the mic, so he’s coming closer to not embarrass me in front of all the people.’ And then he told me that I’ve been nominated for an Academy Award. I think I had a moment of craziness because everybody started cheering. And it’s insane, because it’s even more precious when it’s shared with more people.”

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now.