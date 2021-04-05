Cameron Mathison Returns To Soaps With New Role On ‘General Hospital’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cameron Mathison is heading back to the world of daytime soaps.

According to Deadline, the Canadian actor, 51, will join the long-running drama series “General Hospital” in a new role.

RELATED: Cameron Mathison Opens Up About Cancer Recovery: ‘I’m Doing Really Well’

While the details surrounding his unnamed role are being kept under wraps, Mathison’s return to daytime TV comes after the news that “Home And Family” will come to an end in August.

Hallmark’s “Home And Family” ran for nine seasons.

Previously, Mathison starred in another daytime series as Ryan Lavery in “All My Children”. The role earned the star two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2002 and 2004.

RELATED: Cameron Mathison Talks Being Immune-Compromised During The COVID-19 Pandemic

After his departure from “All My Children” in 2011, Mathison went on to co-host “Home And Family” with Debbie Matenopoulos and star in a number of Hallmark Channel original movies like “At Home In Mitford”, “A Summer To Remember”, “Very, Very, Valentine” and “Love, Of Course”.

“General Hospital” is the longest-running soap currently in production, 58 years after premiering in 1963.