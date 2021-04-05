Drake Shares Rare Video Of 3-Year-Old Son Adonis

Click to share this via email

Drake could have a future Toronto Raptor on his hands.

In a rare video shared to Instagram, the Canadian rapper, 34, showed off three-year-old son Adonis’s basketball skills.

The short clip, shared to Drizzy’s Instagram Story, shows young Adonis playing basketball, sinking three baskets in a row while the proud dad’s latest single “What’s Next” plays in the background.

Adonis’s mom Sophie Brussaux can also be heard cheering him on.

“Nice! Good job!” Brussaux says in the clip before adding, “Three in a row, yay!” when the little one nabbed another two-pointer.

Love of the game must run in the family since Drake has been a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013.

Champagne Papi had kept Adonis out of the spotlight until last year when he shared a slideshow of photos of the youngster.