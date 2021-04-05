Morgan Freeman Stars In PSA To Advocate For Vaccinations

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is starring in a new PSA from the National Blue Ribbon Task Force and the Creative Coalition to advocate for COVID vaccination.

RELATED: Morgan Freeman Reads Out Congressman John Lewis’s Final Words In Powerful Essay

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” Freeman says in the PSA. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk said in a statement to ET Canada, “The arts have extraordinary power to change hearts and minds. By helping people to get the facts about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, we hope this PSA will empower more Americans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Together, we can achieve a vaccinated nation and stamp out serious COVID illness once and for all.”

RELATED: Morgan Freeman Narrates Trailer For 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s New Album, ‘Savage Mode 2’

Actor Tim Daly, the president of the Creative Coalition, said, “The Creative Coalition was founded to utilize the power of the arts, of letters, and of entertainment in partnership with influential leaders so that we can help provide for social welfare and serve the public good.”