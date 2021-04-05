Cush Jumbo And Delroy Lindo Will Return On ‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 For ‘Proper Goodbye’

W Network’s “The Good Fight” is bringing back two fan-favourites for a proper sendoff.

On Monday, TVLine reported that original cast members Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo will return as guest stars for the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Last spring, it was announced that both actors would be departing the series after the fourth season, but the pandemic shutdown meant the season was cut short by three episodes and prevented the series from giving the characters’ storylines a satisfying conclusion.

Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo are back! They will return in the season 5 premiere episode to finish out the storylines for Lucca and Adrian. #TheGoodFight pic.twitter.com/LpWH5RjYPM — The Good Fight (@thegoodfight) April 5, 2021

“We couldn’t be more grateful that Delroy and Cush will be returning in season 5 to finish off their arcs,” creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. “We adore the actors and their characters, and are delighted to give the audience a chance to say a proper goodbye.”

Speaking to TVLine last May, Jumbo said of her exit, “I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

After leaving the series, Lindo is planned to headline the upcoming series “Harlem’s Kitchen”.

Meanwhile, with production on season 5 already underway, “The Good Fight” has announced new cast members Mandy Patinkin and Charmaine Bingwa.