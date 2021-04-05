Kelly Clarkson Performs The Ultimate Late-Night Anthem ‘3AM’ With Matchbox Twenty Cover

Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is taking on the ’90s with a Matchbox Twenty Kellyoke cover.

The singer, 38, debuted her take on the rock band’s classic track “3AM” on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson and her Y’all band delivered a powerful rendition, singing, “And he says, ‘Baby, when it’s 3AM I must be lonely’/ Well, heaven he says, ‘Baby, well, I can’t help/ But be scared of it all sometimes/ And the rain’s gonna wash away, I believe this.’”

“3AM” is off Matchbox Twenty’s 1996 debut album Yourself Or Someone Like You.

Kellyoke is a daily segment on the “American Idol” alum’s talk show.

Clarkson has previously performed covers of Gary Jules'”Mad World”, SWV’s “Weak” and Coldplay’s “Green Eyes”, among many others.