Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ Is Back With A ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Twist In First Look At Season Two

Netflix’s “The Circle” is getting a “Too Hot To Handle” twist.

In a brand new look at season two of the hit reality show “The Circle” returns with a whole new cast, new twists, new catfish and Chloe from Netflix’s other hit reality show “Too Hot To Handle”.

Just like season one, “The Circle”‘s contestants are competing for $100,000 and a chance at romance, as long as they aren’t fooled by the catfish in their midst… a.k.a. Lance Bass.

Take a look at the full cast below:

Bryant. Photo: Netflix

Chloe. Photo: Netflix

Courtney. Photo: Netflix

Deleesa. Photo: Netflix

Jack. Photo: Netflix

Lee. Photo: Netflix

Savannah. Photo: Netflix

Terilisha. Photo: Netflix

The first four episodes of The Circle season two hit Netflix on April 14 and more will continue to drop weekly after that.