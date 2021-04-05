Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ Is Back With A ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Twist In First Look At Season Two

By Aynslee Darmon.

Netflix’s “The Circle” is getting a “Too Hot To Handle” twist.

In a brand new look at season two of the hit reality show “The Circle” returns with a whole new cast, new twists, new catfish and Chloe from Netflix’s other hit reality show “Too Hot To Handle”.

Just like season one, “The Circle”‘s contestants are competing for $100,000 and a chance at romance, as long as they aren’t fooled by the catfish in their midst… a.k.a. Lance Bass.

RELATED: Netflix Teases ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 With Release Date Announcement

Take a look at the full cast below:

Bryant. Photo: Netflix
Bryant. Photo: Netflix
Chloe. Photo: Netflix
Chloe. Photo: Netflix
Courtney. Photo: Netflix
Courtney. Photo: Netflix
Deleesa. Photo: Netflix
Deleesa. Photo: Netflix
Jack. Photo: Netflix
Jack. Photo: Netflix

RELATED: Netflix Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look As Production Wraps On Season 2 Of ‘The Witcher’

Lee. Photo: Netflix
Lee. Photo: Netflix
Savannah. Photo: Netflix
Savannah. Photo: Netflix
Terilisha. Photo: Netflix
Terilisha. Photo: Netflix

The first four episodes of The Circle season two hit Netflix on April 14 and more will continue to drop weekly after that.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP