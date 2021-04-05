Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ Is Back With A ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Twist In First Look At Season Two

Netflix’s “The Circle” is getting a “Too Hot To Handle” twist.
In a brand new look at season two of the hit reality show “The Circle” returns with a whole new cast, new twists, new catfish and Chloe from Netflix’s other hit reality show “Too Hot To Handle”.
Just like season one, “The Circle”‘s contestants are competing for $100,000 and a chance at romance, as long as they aren’t fooled by the catfish in their midst… a.k.a. Lance Bass.
Take a look at the full cast below:
The first four episodes of The Circle season two hit Netflix on April 14 and more will continue to drop weekly after that.