Lily-Rose Depp On Fame, Rebelling And If She’ll Work With Dad Johnny Again

Lily-Rose Depp is no stranger to the spotlight. When ET’s Katie Krause spoke to the 21-year-old actress and her “Voyagers” co-star, Tye Sheridan, Depp opened up about how she feels about fame, which is something she’s dealt with her whole life as the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

“[Fame is] a silly side effect of what we both really love doing,” she said of herself and Sheridan. “I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we just really, really love our jobs. We’re both really passionate about it and feel really grateful and privileged that we’re able to… wake up and do things that we love to do.”

“There are other things that come along with that that I can’t say I’m very interested in,” she continued. “What’s interesting to me is beautiful storytelling and complex characters and things like that. That’s the only interesting part of it for me.”

Though lifelong fame is certainly out of the norm, Depp went through the normal phases of growing up, including having rebellious periods, which she said “are inevitable” for everyone.

“You can’t be perfect all the time. Nobody’s perfect. Period. I think that’s just the fact of life,” she said. “But I think that a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question. I think it’s always good to have a good self-reflection about the things that you’ve done and always thinking about how you could be better.”

“… I would never think it beneficial to arrive at a place where you’re just like, ‘I’m good. I’ve made my bad choices and my good choices, and now I’m good,'” Depp continued. “I think that life is just always a search, a quest for goodness and [asking,] ‘How can I be better and be better for myself and for the people in my life?'”

Depp got her acting start alongside her dad in 2016’s “Yoga Hosers”, and while she didn’t rule out working with her dad again in the future, doing so isn’t a priority.

“Never say never. That’s really not something that I consider first and foremost… What’s interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it’s telling and everything,” she said. “I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.”