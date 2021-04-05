Lena Dunham Recalls The Time Glenn Close Cut Her Out Of A Corset In A Bathroom

Lena Dunham is revealing how Glenn Close once rescued her from a fashion emergency during a Hollywood event.

The “Girls” actress relayed the hilarious story while discussing her new clothing line, 11 Honoré x Lena Dunham, in a New York Times profile.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Shows Off Her Bikini In Poolside Pic

Explaining how the Oscar-nominee came to her aid on the first and last time she ever wore a corset, Dunham said, “She had a little butterfly scissor like a friggin’ angel.”

Dunham’s feet were also in pain due to the high heels she had on that night.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Speaks Out About Her Failed IVF In Heartbreaking Essay

“She also gave me the best advice,” Dunham added. “I was crying in my heels, and she said, ‘You get platform boots from a rave store, and you wear those.’ And I did, and I have. So, thank you, Glenn Close.”

Close later confirmed her love of platform boots while speaking to Vulture.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Responds To Backlash Over Scene Featuring Cat Dissections In Her New HBO Max Series

“Tell them that I wore them when Cruella’s feet weren’t on-camera,” she said via a representative. “I’ve had them that long. And I wore them to the Oscars the year I participated in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment. They were also used for both Globes and SAG Awards in 2020!”

11 Honoré x Lena Dunham debuts this week.