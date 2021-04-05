BLACKPINK’s Rosé Reflects On Lost Love In ‘Gone’ Music Video

Rosé is bittersweet in her new music video for her song, “Gone.”

The singer and BLACKPINK member released the video on Sunday, which follows Rosé as she wistfully remembers the joys of a lost love while also coping with a broken heart.

The video opens with Rosé on the bathroom floor moodily lit by candlelight while wearing a fuzzy blue coat, signalling the story we’re about to see with her opening lines, “I thought that you’d remember, but it seems that you forgot / It’s hard for me to blame you when you were already lost.”

The rest of the three-minute and 40-second journey alternates between happy romantic memories — complete with roses, soft lighting and a vintage camera — and tending to her broken heart (read: a lot of things get smashed).

“Hate to see you with someone new/ I’ll put a curse on her and you/ Ain’t no looking back, now you’re dead and gone/ My love is gone too,” she sings, delivering the song’s most heart-wrenching lyric.

“Gone” is the second release from Rosé’s debut solo album, R, which also includes her song “On The Ground”.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she “hadn’t heard a song like that before” when she first listened to a demo of “On the Ground”.

“I didn’t expect to hear a song like that because every song that we get or begin with doesn’t have these kinds of messages in it,” she said. “For us, it was kind of like, I think this song kinda speaks our mind.”

Rosé is the second BLACKPINK member to release a solo album following the release of Jennie’s album Solo in 2018.