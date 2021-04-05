Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Arrest

Andy Cohen is finally speaking out following “Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah’s arrest.

The Bravo mogul joined his “Radio Andy” co-host John Hill and shared his thoughts.

Last week, Shah, 47, and her assistant Stuart Smith, 43, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. The reality star was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to NBC New York, and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud And Money Laundering Charges, Bail Set At $1 Million

But since Cohen finally returned to his co-hosting duties Monday, he was finally able to address Shah’s legal troubles.

“Oy vey,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host said to the fan caller who asked about the “RHOSLC” star. “I’m waiting to see how it plays out.”

He added, “I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

Hill later interjected and said, “It’s true. It’s obviously true.”

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Lisa Barlow Details ‘Awful’ Nail Glue Accident

According to Paper magazine’s Evan Ross Katz, during an April 2 virtual hearing, a judge declared Shah to be a “flight risk,” and set bail at $1 million, requiring $250,000 “to secure that bond in cash or property.” Shah was given one week to comply.

Judge: "There is a risk of flight here. It's not insubstantial. I'm going to release her on the following conditions: I am going to require a personal recognizance bond of $1M. I am going to required $250K to secure that bond in cash or property. She will have 1 week to comply." — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 2, 2021

If convicted, both Shah and Smith face up to 30 years in prison.