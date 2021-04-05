James Middleton Shares Photos Of His Pets Playing In Garden After Buying First Home With Fiancée Alizée Thevenet

James Middleton might have just shared a peek at his new country home.

Kate Middleton’s younger brother and his French fiancée, Alizée Thevenet, recently purchased their first home together after deciding to “escape city life for good.”

Taking to Instagram on Easter Sunday, the 33-year-old entrepreneur shared some adorable photos showing four of his six dogs playing alongside his pet rabbit in a garden.

“Happy Easter from my family to yours,” he wrote in the caption. “Many of you don’t know I have a rabbit called Pretzel and is really important for me all my animals get along.”

Middleton also encouraged viewers to watch a training video over on @ella.co, which is the Instagram account for his pet supplies company.

“I’ve made a little training video on how I introduce my dogs to other animals over at @ella.co starting Pretzel and Daphne,” he added.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Middleton said that he and his girlfriend are “country people,” and revealed how they were “counting down the days until we get the keys” to their new home.

In March of last year, the couple decided to postpone their wedding amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.