Pete Davidson Has Moved Out Of His Mom’s Basement: ‘I Got A Pad’

Pete Davidson visits The Playboy Club at Playboy Club New York on June 8, 2019 in New York City.

Pete Davidson is all grown up and moving out.

The “SNL” star has finally and officially moved out of his mother’s basement and into an apartment of his very own.

Davidson inadvertently made the announcement in a Zoom call that was recorded and then uploaded to TikTok on Friday, April 2.

RELATED: Woman Who Claimed To Be Pete Davidson’s Wife Arrested Inside His House, Charged With Trespassing & Stalking

The 27-year-old was in the middle of a conversation about mental health and addiction when he had to pause to find his keys. “I just moved out of my mom’s house,” he said nonchalantly, surprising his Zoom partner who was shocked at the news. With a chuckle Davidson confirmed, “I’m fully out. I got a pad.”

Davidson gave a tour of his old basement digs to Netflix last year. “What’s up guys? We are in my apartment slash basement in my mom’s house,” he said. “I moved here, like, a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—king people.”

Continuing the tour he quipped, “This is my bedroom where nothing happens because I live with my mom.”

The comedian also recently discussed his living arrangements on “SNL” with co-star Colin Jost, hinting that it was time for him to leave the nest.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Tells Colin Jost He Is Moving Out After Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Speaking about his pandemic Valentine’s Day at his mom’s house, he said, “In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault. I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go.”

Jost pressed Davidson on whether he was serious about moving. “Yeah, I have to,” Davidson said. “The thing is, my mom is a lot like this show. No matter what I do, I’m never asked to leave.”