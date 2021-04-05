Lil Nas X Reacts To ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ Debuting At No. 1

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Lil Nas X at Tom Ford 2020 Fashion Show
Lil Nas X attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. — David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Lil Nas X has plenty to celebrate despite all the controversy that’s been following him as of late.

The singer’s new single “Montero ( Call Me By Your Name)” has debuted at the top on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a major feat for the 21-year-old artist. It’s his first debut No. 1.

“[Y]’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again,” Lil Nas X tweeted, seemingly referring to his previous hit “Old Town Road.” “[Y]ou told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily[.]”

In a separate tweet Lil Nas X added, “i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup.”

“Montero” is Lil Nas X’s second Hot 100 number 1. His previous smash “Old Town Road”, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, dominated the Billboard charts in 2019, maintaining the top spot for a record 19 weeks.

Per Billboard, “‘Montero’ drew 46.9 million U.S. streams and sold 21,000 downloads in the week ending April 1, according to MRC Data. It also attracted 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending April 4.”

The music video for the song drew intense controversy and criticism because of some of the imagery and subject matter. The video features Lil Nas X sliding down a stripper pole to hell and giving Satan a lap dance.

The singer drew even more attention with the release of a limited edition set of “Satan” Nike shoes (666 pairs to be exact). Nike quickly intervened and gained an injunction preventing the sale of the shoes.

“Montero”, which references Lil Nas X’s real name, Montero Lamar Hill, and pays homage to the 2017 Luca Guadagnino coming-of-age film “Call Me By Your Name”, was released on March 26 by Columbia Records. According to a statement put out at the time of the single’s release, the song “begs the question: do you truly love your neighbour as yourself, enough to call them by your own name?”

