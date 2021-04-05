Lil Nas X Reacts To ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ Debuting At No. 1

Lil Nas X has plenty to celebrate despite all the controversy that’s been following him as of late.

The singer’s new single “Montero ( Call Me By Your Name)” has debuted at the top on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a major feat for the 21-year-old artist. It’s his first debut No. 1.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD AHHHHHH — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

“[Y]’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again,” Lil Nas X tweeted, seemingly referring to his previous hit “Old Town Road.” “[Y]ou told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily[.]”

In a separate tweet Lil Nas X added, “i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup.”

