Zac Brown Band Announce Livestream Concert From Iconic Southern Ground Studio In Nashville

Zac Brown Band is gearing up for their first-ever livestream event.

The country band announced their virtual concert on Wednesday, revealing the group will perform live from the renowned Southern Ground Studio in Nashville on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Zac Brown Band consists of frontman Zac Brown and Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Clay Cook, Matt Mangano and Daniel de los Reyes.

Not only will the Grammy-winning group revisit some of their greatest hits from the past two decades, but they promise to share some “exciting” news with fans who attend the ticketed event.

“I’m so excited to invite our fans to our special livestream performance,” said Brown. “It’s been a long time since we took the stage, and we think it’s about time we bring family and friends together from our very own Southern Ground Studio in Nashville for the first time ever. After the live performance, stick around for our special encore event, where we’ll be answering fan-submitted questions. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Tim Westergren, Co-Founder of Sessions added, “It’s an honour to welcome the three-time Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist Zac Brown Band to perform this special livestream on Sessions. This will be one of those moments in music history as this legendary band lights up living rooms all over the world with their incredible live sound… Zac joins a growing list of superstar artists using Sessions to connect directly with fans and grow their audiences in over 185 countries simultaneously with the power of interactive livestreaming.”

Zac Brown Band’s virtual concert begins May 8 at 9 p.m ET/ 8 p.m. CT.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages which will get them a front-row seat to a VIP encore set and fan-sourced Q&A.

Ticket prices start at $19.99 and are on sale now. For more information visit sessionslive.com.