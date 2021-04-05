Emily VanCamp Never Thought She’d Be Back In The MCU Until ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Came Calling

Emily VanCamp is always available for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Canadian actress, 34, reprised her role as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter in Disney+’s latest series “The Falcon And The Winter Solider”, next to Anthony Mackie (as Sam Wilson) and Sebastian Stan (as Bucky Barnes). But according to VanCamp, she didn’t think she’d partner with the MCU again.

“Marvel, when they call, you always answer,” she told Variety.

“I was thinking about it the other day and realized it’s been about eight years since I started on this journey in the MCU, which is crazy,” she explained of the new series. “It’s amazing to get to jump back in in this new medium, because with the movies, you’re trying to fit in so many characters into two hours, and with the streaming, six-hour version of this [show], you get to tell the story with a little bit more depth.”

The last time we saw Carter, in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War”, she was illegally aiding Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and stealing a kiss from him.

“There was quite a bit of backlash about that. With Sharon, it was always trying to fit her in and these movies are just too big, and it’s completely understandable,” she said. “To get to see who she’s become over this long period of time, and independent of Captain America as we know him, is really interesting to me. The intrigue for me was to see who is Sharon now.”

New episodes of “The Falcon And The Winter Solider” drop every Friday on Disney+.