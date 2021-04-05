Bill Murray Say He Was Tricked Into Joining ‘Ghostbusters II’

Bill Murray says “Ghostbusters II” was not the movie he thought it was going to be.

Speaking at a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Murray said the pitch he and his co-stars were presented with was not the story that made its way into the film script for the movie.

As Collider reports, Murray also says he was “very, very reluctant” and “in absolutely no hurry” to make a sequel to the smash hit 1984 original.

“I thought that the only reason anyone would want another one was just to make money,” Murray told the panel. “And I was probably the most reluctant. Someone outfoxed me anyway. I don’t know if Ivan set it up, but they got us all back together in a room, and really, we hadn’t been together in a room since the movie came out and it was just really, really fun to be together. We were really funny together.”

“Those are some really wonderful, really funny guys and girls,” Murray added. “Sigourney [Weaver] and Annie Potts are some really spectacular women and funny as hell. They got us all together and they pitched a story idea that was really great. I thought, ‘Holy cow, we could make that work.'”

“It ended up not being the story they wrote,” the actor explained. “They got us in the sequel under false pretenses. Harold had this great idea, but by the time we got to shooting it, I showed up on set and went, ‘What the hell is this? What is this thing?’ But we were already shooting it, so we had to figure out how to make it work.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Murray said he “probably like[s] the first one better than the second one, just because the first cut is the deepest.”

Murray is set to appear in the next “Ghostbusters” movie, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” written and directed by Jason Reitman, which is currently slated for a November 11 release.

Reitman’s script “really brings [the franchise] back to life” Murray said. But he didn’t necessarily enjoy his time making the movie — however fond of the story he was.

“We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful,” Murray said. “Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It’s still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.”

He added, “The special effects in this one are a lot of wind and dirt in your face, and there was a lot of going down and getting back up. I was like, ‘What is this? What am I doing? These are like Bulgarian deadlifts, or a Russian kettlebell, getting up and down with this thing on my back.’ It was very uncomfortable.”