Golden Retriever Steals Reporter’s Microphone During Live News Segment

A Russian reporter had an un-fur-gettable moment after a dog unexpectedly interrupted her in the middle of a live broadcast.

Nadezhda Serezhkina was delivering a weather forecast when a cheeky golden retriever suddenly grabbed her microphone out of her hand.

The fast-footed pooch quickly ran away, however, Serezhkina wasn’t going to just give up without a fight.

The camera turned the other direction to see the broadcaster chasing after the four-legged robber.

The program then switched back to the studio, where a female news anchor appeared to be a little shocked by what she had just witnessed.

Eventually, Serezhkina appeared back on screen, together with her new furry friend.

After retrieving her microphone, the reporter and the golden retriever finished the segment side-by-side.