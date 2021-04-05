Aaron Rodgers Trolled By ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Over AFC Championship Loss

Click to share this via email

Aaron Rodgers’ “Jeopardy!” debut got off to something of a rough start on Monday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is the latest celeb to guest host the trivia show following the likes of Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric and Dr. Oz.

During Monday’s round of Final Jeopardy, the current reigning champ 2 days running, Scott, had the moxie to put a pointed question to Rodgers.

“Who decided to kick that field goal?” Scott wrote, referencing the Packers’ loss in the AFC Championship Game. Within the final two minutes of that game, the Packers decided to go for a field goal instead of keeping Rodgers and the offense on the field — a move which ultimately cost them the game and a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers, the consummate professional, laughed off the question, responding, “That is a great question. It should be correct, but for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

The “Jeopardy!” gig has to get easier for the QB…right?