Beane And Josh Groban Team Up To Perform ‘Angels’ By Robbie Williams On ‘American Idol’

The “American Idol” judges were left standing on their feet after another heavenly performance from 23-year-old Beane.

The talented young singer teamed up with Josh Groban to deliver a unique rendition of “Angels” by Robbie Williams during Monday night’s show.

RELATED: Alyssa Wray Nails Carrie Underwood Cover Before Belting Out Stunning Duet With Katharine McPhee On ‘Idol’

“I would sign you. I think that you have incredible artistic vision,” gushed Katy Perry at the end of the duet.

“You sang your socks off with Josh and you did some runs towards the end that were so pro,” she continued. “I would invest in you any day.”

RELATED: Cecil Ray Is Joined By Jimmie Allen For ‘Freedom Was A Highway’ Duet On ‘American Idol’

Beane chose a completely different type of song for his earlier solo, showing off his versatility by performing Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now”.

RELATED: Grace Kinstler Shows Off Her Killer Vocals As She’s Joined By Joss Stone For Powerful ‘American Idol’ Performance

The Brighton, Mass., native, whose real name is Brennan Hepler, says that he uses the stage name because it’s “easier to remember”.