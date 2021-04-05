Robert I. Mesa Becomes First Actor To Play Indigenous Doctor On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Click to share this via email

“Grey’s Anatomy” has cast its very first Indigenous doctor.

After starting out as an intern on the medical drama series, Robert I. Mesa has officially been upped to recurring status.

The Navajo/Soboba actor portrays Dr. James Chee, who was introduced as part of the latest class of interns at Grey Sloan.

Earlier in the season, Chee was forced to do data entry while being hazed by neurosurgeon Tom Koracick.

Chee later discovered that it wasn’t working because all of the patients had died of COVID-19.

According to Variety, he will be featured in several more episodes this season.

Mesa previously appeared in shows such as “The Men Who Built America: The Frontiersman”, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” and “Gunslingers”.