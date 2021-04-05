Madison Watkins Covers Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’ And Duets With Tori Kelly On ‘American Idol’

Madison Watkins took the “American Idol” judges and viewers to church on Monday night.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter stood out from the crowd as the contestants vied to make it to the top 16, with each singer performing a solo as well as a celebrity duet.

RELATED: Beane And Josh Groban Team Up To Perform ‘Angels’ By Robbie Williams On ‘American Idol’

Watkins began her set with a cover of Justin Bieber’s “Holy” that was perfectly timed following the Easter Holiday. Her duet was with one of her favorite artists, Tori Kelly.

Following Sunday’s kickoff to the All Star Duet round, “American Idol” continues the two-night event on MONDAY, APRIL 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. — ABC/Eric McCandless

“Idol” showed the pair prepping for their duet of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry Bout a Thing”, and Watkins got emotional hearing about the support Kelly finds in her faith as she navigates the at-times challenging music industry.

RELATED: Cecil Ray Is Joined By Jimmie Allen For ‘Freedom Was A Highway’ Duet On ‘American Idol’

Watkins and Kelly complimented each other perfectly in their duet, drawing praise from the judges. Lionel Richie gave Watkins high marks for interacting with Kelly and feeding off her energy. Fellow judge Katy Perry was amazed at how both women took the arrangement up three keys.

Tori Kelly and Madison Walker duet Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry Bout a Thing” on Monday April 8. — ABC/Eric McCandless

Watkins is no stranger to reality TV competitions. Back in 2016, she competed on “America’s Got Talent” but was eliminated ahead of the quarterfinals.

She has also released two EPs, one in 2016 and another in 2020. Earlier this year she dropped a new single, “Blinded.”