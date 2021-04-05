Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Fiancé Aaron Rodgers As She Celebrates Him Guest Hosting ‘Jeopardy!

Shailene Woodley couldn’t be more excited for her fiancé’s new gig. The actress took to her Instagram story on Monday to marvel at Aaron Rodgers ahead of his first night as a guest host on “Jeopardy!”

“This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man-bun going… this guy is hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight!” Woodley said in the video she shared.

In the clip, the pair were in the car together as Rodgers was driving and Woodley was filming from the passenger seat and adorably flirting with her fiancé.

“So, you can watch it, and you should watch it!” Woodley declared with a broad smile, before asking Rodgers what fans can expect from the episode.

“There’s some laughs, maybe some tears? Excitement! Mystery!” Rodgers declared with a laugh.

Rodgers is the latest in a series of celebrity guest hosts who have stepped up to the “Jeopardy!” podium to helm the popular game show in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek’s death in November.

While his run on the show this time around lasts two weeks, Rodgers recently revealed that he would be very open to the possibility of making it his full-time job.

He recently opened up during a chat on “The Pat McAfee Show”, and he said he would love to do it, even if it meant shaving his face entirely — something the NFL star has long opted not to do.

“If [shaving] is ever a pre-req to get the full-time gig, no problem with it at all. No problem at all,” he said. “I would love to be the host of ‘Jeopardy!’, yes.”

He also detailed his preparation for the gig, explaining that he “watched hours and hours and hours of episodes.”