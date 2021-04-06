WWE Star Bianca Belair Surprises 11 Year-Old Girl Who Dreams Of Being A Pro Wrestler

Bianca Belair of the WWE is cheering on one of her youngest and biggest fans.

Belair dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday and surprised 11-year-old wrestler Hailey Mintz who can’t wait to see the WWE star take on Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.

RELATED: Nikki And Brie Bella Celebrate WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Mintz has already made a reputation for herself as a wrestling heavyweight. She’s a four-time national wrestling champion *and* she can even beat her brother. She also hopes of one day being a WWE superstar so when Belair popped on her screen, she could hardly believe it.

“You are amazing,” Belair told Mintz. “You are an inspiration. I just love hearing what you’re doing. You’re standing in your truth you are being unapologetically who you are. You are going after your goals no matter what.”

RELATED: Bad Bunny Punches The Miz Square In The Jaw Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 37

“You are representation for so many other little girls out there and you’re breaking barriers,” Belair added.

“I know you’re gonna be in the WWE one day just keep doing what you’re doing.”

WrestleMania is April 10 and 11 and airs at 8 PM EST and 5 PM PST on Peacock.