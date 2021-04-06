Henry Golding And Wife Liv Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations to Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo! The happy couple welcomed their first child together on March 31. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star took to Instagram Monday to share the happy news and praise his “amazing wife.”

“This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️,” Golding wrote next to the photo of him and Lo staring down at their baby.

The new mom also shared some snaps of their newborn, including a few behind the scenes moments from the birth.

“On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being),” Lo wrote. “I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise ‘I’ll be back’ xx.”

In November, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The actor posted a photo of himself and his wife snuggled up on a bridge. In a second pic, he points down at his lady love’s burgeoning baby bump.

“2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻,” the 34-year-old actor captioned the post. His wife also shared similar photos, including one with Golding touching her stomach and another one of them kissing.

“Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you💕We love you!✨” the 35-year-old yoga instructor and fitness entrepreneur captioned her post.

The happy couple went on a babymoon to Big Bear Lake in California in December, marking one of their last vacations as a family of two.

“Final adventure as you and I ♥️♥️✨#babymoon,” Lo wrote alongside the photo of her and Golding smiling against the snowy backdrop.

Golding and Lo met on New Year’s Day in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and got married in Malaysia in August 2016.

