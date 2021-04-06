‘American Idol’ Fans Think They’ve Found This Season’s Winner After Ava August, 15, Delivers Jaw-Dropping Performances

Ava August left the “American Idol” judges stunned during Monday’s episode after she delivered two stunning performances.

The 15-year-old sang Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “Driver’s License”, nailing those high notes, before she was joined by Josh Groban to belt out Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”.

Ava August, Josh Groban on “American Idol”. — ABC/Eric McCandless

Both tracks showcased August’s killer vocals, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan having nothing but praise for the teenager.

What a DREAM!!!! It was such an honor to share the stage with the the one and only @joshgroban!! Thank you for making this such a fun and easy duet!! @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol #Avaaugust #JoshGroban pic.twitter.com/OChCxpvHeM — Ava August (@avaaugust) April 6, 2021

A shocked Richie asked, “Do you realize you are singing far beyond your age?” adding: “If this is you at 15, you with your driver’s license, you’re gonna be terrifying.”

Perry gushed, “You are an old soul and I think your soul is saying ‘I am coming back this time I am going to do it right, 100 per cent ace this test of life and become that queen.'”

Bryan then said, “I keep thinking on you and Josh’s performance, it’s like seeing Judy Garland up there. Your delivery keeps us right there in your hands and that’s stuff that 15-year-olds should not be doing.”

Social media users have already predicted August will win the whole competition. See some of the Twitter reaction below.

I’ve watched less than 10 minutes of #AmericanIdol this season and I can already tell you the winner. Ava August. And it’s not even close. Don’t have to watch anyone else — Dene (@Dene_vez) April 6, 2021

Ava August coming out to win this thing. #AmericanIdol — Robinette (@quatresommar) April 6, 2021

#AvaAugust doesn't need to win #AmericanIdol but she should.#JoshGrobin duo with Ava on #JoniMitchell #BothSidesNow exquisite tears, like a blend of early Joni and her last recording of this, beautiful, real talent, beautiful voice, perfect pitch, meant to be, need Ava now.🌈🦋 — Julee Dardeau (@jdfly101) April 6, 2021

OMG! Ever since #AmericanIdol started, this is the very first time I’ve cried watching a contestant sing! You are the @AmericanIdol Ava! The duet was the best!!!@avaaugust WOW! Just WOW!!!@joshgroban — Jelthology (@tigerjellyfish) April 6, 2021

I think 15-year-old Ava August is the one to beat in #AmericanIdol…her voice is uniquely mesmerizing and she doesn’t even have her driver’s license, yet. She’s the youngest person left in the competition and just had a #wow moment on a duet with Josh Groban. pic.twitter.com/PZvCBoRPaZ — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) April 6, 2021

#AmericanIdol by leaps and bounds and was better then anything last night or this season. some auditions were close but that was magnificent !!!ava august just won American Idol in my book. it will take a miracle to beat her. or bias https://t.co/2390MAm9Rh — ☂️The Pragmatic Party (@tim39941098) April 6, 2021

I've watched Ava August's performance with Josh Groban a few times now. Never gets old. #AmericanIdol — Eric Sloss (@EricSloss1383) April 6, 2021

Ava August and Josh Groban could definitely be in a Disney movie duet together #AmericanIdol — Matt Greil (@mattyg_thatsme) April 6, 2021

Ava August’s performance is the best of the night. Change my mind. #AmericanIdol — Lake(MI)WSox (@lakemiwsox) April 6, 2021

Ava August is an absolute star. She’s ready. #AmericanIdol — Ashley (@whoisAshleyG) April 6, 2021

Ava August is the youngest in the show at 15 and she might be the best. Shes like a Disney princess or can sing in a DIsney movie lol. Shes top 5 in the show I think. #AmericanIdol — Daniel Figueroa (@DFigTheTruth) April 6, 2021