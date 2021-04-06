‘American Idol’ Fans Think They’ve Found This Season’s Winner After Ava August, 15, Delivers Jaw-Dropping Performances

By Becca Longmire.

Ava August left the “American Idol” judges stunned during Monday’s episode after she delivered two stunning performances.

The 15-year-old sang Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “Driver’s License”, nailing those high notes, before she was joined by Josh Groban to belt out Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”.

Ava August, Josh Groban on “American Idol”.
Ava August, Josh Groban on “American Idol”. — ABC/Eric McCandless

Both tracks showcased August’s killer vocals, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan having nothing but praise for the teenager.

A shocked Richie asked, “Do you realize you are singing far beyond your age?” adding: “If this is you at 15, you with your driver’s license, you’re gonna be terrifying.”

Perry gushed, “You are an old soul and I think your soul is saying ‘I am coming back this time I am going to do it right, 100 per cent ace this test of life and become that queen.'”

Bryan then said, “I keep thinking on you and Josh’s performance, it’s like seeing Judy Garland up there. Your delivery keeps us right there in your hands and that’s stuff that 15-year-olds should not be doing.”

Social media users have already predicted August will win the whole competition. See some of the Twitter reaction below.

