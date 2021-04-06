Jimmy Fallon Responds To Addison Rae ‘Tonight Show’ Skit Backlash, Welcomes TikTok Creators To His Show

Jimmy Fallon is responding to that Addison Rae “Tonight Show” TikTok segment backlash.

Fallon and Rae were criticized after performing a series of viral dances without crediting the creators, many of whom were Black dancers.

On his first show back since the skit aired, Fallon addressed the controversy, telling viewers: “On our last show before the break, we did a bit with Addison Rae, where she taught me eight viral TikTok Dances.

“Now we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight, so right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral, and then perform the dance themselves.”

Fallon chatted to Mya Nicole Johnson, Chris Cotter, Dorien Scott, Fur-Quan Powell, Camyra Franklin, Adam Snyder, Nate Nale, Greg Dahl, and Keara Wilson, who all appeared on the show virtually.

The segment comes after Rae spoke to TMZ about the controversy: “It’s kind of hard to credit during the show, but they all know I love them so much, and I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can meet up and dance together.”