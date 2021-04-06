Lupita Nyong’o Says It’s ‘Still So Hard’ To Think Of Chadwick Boseman ‘In The Past Tense’

Lupita Nyong’o misses Chadwick Boseman.

On Tuesday, the actress appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks a bit about getting ready to make “Black Panther 2” without the late star.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Be ‘Different Without Our King’ Chadwick Boseman, But Insists Ryan Coogler Has Some ‘Exciting’ Ideas

“It’s still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing,” Nyong’o says. “He was my friend and so it’s hard to think of him in the past tense still.”

Boseman passed away in August after a four-year battle with cancer.

“He led the movie with such compassion and just presence,” Nyong’o says of his work on the first “Black Panther” movie. “When Chadwick came on set, he was present and he brought his entire being to that movie and he was just so humble as well, you know.”

She adds, “That leadership will be missed.”

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also on the show, Nyong’o talks about riding a motorcycle by herself for the first time ever while in Kenya.

“I came back home and all of my cousins were riding motorbikes,” she explains. “And I was like, ‘Well, obviously I have to get on as well.’ I was very inspired by them. All the ladies in my family seem to be riders.”

Playing a video of her first time on the bike, DeGeneres points out that Nyong’o was going rather slow, and asks if she’s gotten faster.

“No, I’m afraid not, no,” the actress laughs. “Because I had a fall, and I had the fall, not because I was going too fast, but because I was going too slow. I had this awkward, slow-motion fall and I hurt my wrist, so I had to take a break.”