Nick Jonas Compares Gihanna Zoë, 17, To Beyoncé As She Belts Out Ed Sheeran Track On ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas dished out quite the compliment to Gihanna Zoë on Monday’s episode of “The Voice”.

The latest episode of the hit show saw Team Kelly’s Zoë and Halley Greg battle it out, each putting their own spin on Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”.

Greg showed off her unique vocals during her number, while 17-year-old Zoë seemed like she’d been performing on stage for years.

Gihanna Zoë on “The Voice”. — Tyler Golden/NBC

Blake Shelton said, “Halley, your voice is very different and it’s kind of quirky.”

He then addressed Zoë: “You’re 17 but your voice is older than that and to have that kind of swagger on stage is really good.”

Nick Jonas added, “Halley, you have a wonderful energy,” and to Zoë: “You shined in this performance… if I had closed my eyes I would’ve thought Beyoncé was here.”

Kelsea Ballerini, who is filling in for Kelly Clarkson, told Zoë: “You’re such a technically perfect singer that Kelly wanted you to just not think about it so much and let go a bit more and I felt like you did,” before picking her to go through.