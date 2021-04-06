Katy Perry Wants Casey Bishop To ‘Make That Stage Your B***h!’ After Incredible ‘American Idol’ Top-24 Performances

Casey Bishop found the perfect songs to show off her incredible voice.

On Monday’s “American Idol”, the 16-year-old sang a cover of Paramore’s 2008 hit “Decode”, pushing her voice to the limit with her hard rock energy.

Next, the singer was paired with Incubus’s Brandon Floyd for a duet of the band’s song “Wish You Were Here”.

Prepping for the song, Floyd said, “I feel like I need more work with it than you do.”

After the rockin’ performance, the judges had their say, with Lionel Richie leading off, asking, “What is America going to do? Because as far as talent is concerned, we are in abundance, and you are one of the special ones in this whole group.”

Katy Perry was loving Bishop’s energy and pushed her to go further, telling her, “Make that stage your b***h! Because that’s how you’re singing.”

“You must listen to Katy,” Luke Bryan added. “You’re not grasping your potential yet, but your voice is so world-class, and if you’ll get the persona, the vibe, and walk out there, and make it… what she said!”