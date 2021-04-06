‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Says ‘It’s Always Shocking’ Encountering Racism As The Parent Of A Black Son

Raising a child of colour as a white parent can be challenging.

On the premiere episode of the Facebook Watch original series “At Home with the Robertsons”, former “Duck Dynasty” stars Willie and Korie Robertson had a powerful conversation about race.

Talking with their guests, “Love and Hip Hop” stars Yandy and Mendeecees Harris, the hosts opened up about raising their 19-year-old son Will, who is Black.

“To me, it’s always shocking,” Korie said of encountering racism out in the world. “I remember when the Charlottesville thing happened. It’s just so sad to me and, having a son that’s Black and biracial, just to have to explain that to him, you wanna just say, ‘Oh, no, no, no … that’s in the past.’ But whenever it’s right there in your face, you’re like, ‘No, it’s not in the past.'”

Willie also revealed that Will’s adoption happened because they were told the waiting list would be one to two years unless they were willing to adopt a biracial child.

“We didn’t think about [race] until the show happened,” Korie said, “and people said, ‘Wait. Who’s the Black kid? Who does he belong to?'”

Talking about his own experience growing up, Will said, “I was one of the only Black kids in my grade. My friends were white, so I didn’t, like, get the notion that I was … different. I would look at myself in the mirror and be like, ‘Oh, I’m just a little bit darker.”

He added that it was only as he got older that he realized he was “a lot different.”