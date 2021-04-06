Kim Kardashian Officially Joins The Billionaires Club

Kim Kardashian is very, very wealthy.

On Tuesday, Forbes issued its annual “World’s Billionaires” list, and for the first time ever, Kardashian is on the list with the heavy hitters.

According to the magazine, Kardashian joined the billionaires club thanks to the success of KKW Beauty and Skims, along with her many other ventures.

As recently as October, the reality TV star was still sitting at a net worth of $780 million, before the influx of new wealth.

Last year, Kardashian sold a 20 per cent stake in KKW Beauty to cosmetics giant Coty for a cool $200 million.

Kardashian isn’t the first in the family to hit the “billionaire” mark. In 2019, Forbes valued her sister Kylie Jenner’s worth at over $1 billion, though new revelations about her business investments and the impact of COVID-19 have resulted in the loss of her “billionaire” status.