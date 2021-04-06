Chris Hemsworth Is Ripped In New Workout Video

Click to share this via email

Chris Hemsworth is one guy who is not packing on the pounds during the ongoing pandemic.

Hemsworth, 37, posted a funny workout montage with his friend Fisher on Monday. In the video, Fisher cheers on the “Avengers: Endgame” actor as he pumps iron in all sorts of ways.

Hemsworth also took a moment to promote his workout app Centr.

If filming “Thor: Love and Thunder” is not a good enough reason to stay in shape, the Australian actor will also depict Hulk Hogan and his 24-inch pythons in an upcoming biopic.