A British Journalist Goes Undercover To Expose Terrorist Recruiters In The Social Media Thriller ‘Profile’

The profile may be fake but the threat is real in “Profile”, the latest film to play out entirely via computer screen.

Inspired by the novel In The Skin Of A Jihadist by French journalist Anna Érelle, “Profile” follows a British investigative journalist’s quest to expose the recruitment of young women by Islamic extremists. With the help of her colleagues and experts, Amy (Valene Kane) sets up an online profile and lures Abu (Shazad Latif) a Syrian man involved in ISIS. Slowly, Amy finds herself playing catfish to Abu, as she gets dangerously close to him, putting her life in jeopardy as she strains to avoid becoming a militant extremist herself.

It should come as no surprise that director Timur Bekmambetov is one of the producers of the similarly styled “Searching”, “Unfriended” and “R#J”, which all unfold on a computer screen and social media platforms through a format called Screenlife.

“Profile” premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival. The film is set to be released on May 14.