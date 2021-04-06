Christina Aguilera Gives Fans A Look Inside Her Private Life, Shares Adorable Birthday Video For Fiancé Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera shared a sweet “Schitt’s Creek”-inspired video this week to celebrate her fiancé Matthew Rutler’s birthday.

The singer gave fans a sneak peek inside her and Rutler’s family life, sharing a montage of some adorable moments ahead of her other half’s 35th birthday on April 14.

The video included some of their romantic date nights, as well as a video of Rutler crashing through a wall of foam bricks.

Aguilera posted the clip to the tune of the “Schitt’s Creek” love song, “Simply The Best”.

Her caption included, “You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent & partner.

“You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible business man and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily.”

The video also featured the pair’s six-year-old daughter Summer, as well as Aguilera’s 13-year-old son Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

The singer concluded the cute post, “I’m proud of you and will always be in your corner… cheering you on to keep shining and succeeding in all your wildest dreams. Love you baby.”