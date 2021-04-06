Jason Momoa Is A Horn-Headed Outlaw In New Look At ‘Slumberland’

Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa is more ram and a little less amphibious in Netflix’s upcoming movie “Slumberland”.

The streaming service released a new look at Momoa (“Game of Thrones”, “Justice League”) in the new fantasy-adventure movie. In an on-set photo with young co-star Marlow Barkley, Momoa is ranking some ram-ish horns on the crown of his head.

No, you’re not dreaming—that’s Jason Momoa with a full set of horns. Here's a sneak peek behind the scenes at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld. Coming to Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QZIaQbk7HM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 6, 2021

“Slumberland” is based on the Little Nemo in Slumberland comic book. Momoa plays “an eccentric outlaw” tasked with guiding a young girl through a fantasy world of dreams and nightmares. The movie also stars Kyle Chandler, India de Beaufort, and Chris O’Dowd.

“Slumberland” is scheduled for a 2022 release.