‘Sesame Street’ Documentary ‘Street Gang’ Takes An Endearing Look At The Creation Of The Beloved Children’s Series

After earning raves at the Sundance Film Festival, the first trailer for the new documentary “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street” digs into the origin of the long-running children’s TV show.

Directed by Marilyn Agrelo, the documentary shows the improbable beginnings of “Sesame Street” using archival footage and interviews with the major players who brought the series to life. The film looks at the groundbreaking series, which focused on real-world issues facing children, including the effects of race, equality, death, education, and representation, that were unheard of in children’s programming. The doc looks at the tireless efforts of broadcasting executive Joan Ganz Cooney (who recruited Jim Henson for the project) and Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett to create something new and educational for children.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At His ‘Sesame Street’ Appearance With Innuendo-Filled Tweet

Featuring interviews with more than 20 of “Sesame Street”‘s original writers, creators, actors, and puppeteers, as well as never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of the series from its incarnation to its modern format, “Street Gang” offers a funny and fresh take on the creation of a television institution.

“Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street” will be released on VOD on May 7.