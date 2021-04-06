Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Tricia Helfer, Zac Efron & More Star In Animated Short ‘Save Ralph’

Creative minds from all corners of the entertainment world have united for Humane Society International’s new animated short film “Save Ralph”.

Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Tricia Helfer, and more star in a new short film campaigning the ban of cosmetic testing on animals. The short received additional support from Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and others.

Ralph. — Photo: Humane Society International

“When I was asked to participate in ‘Save Ralph’, I didn’t hesitate,” Villeneuve said in a press release. “The torture that these animals go through is very real, and we need the public and government to truly understand that on a human level, in order to make lasting change.”

Tricia Helfer, best known for her stints on “Battlestar Galactica” and “Lucifer”, urged the Canadian government to take charge.

Ralph. — Photo: Humane Society International

“As a proud Canadian, I have been an animal lover and protector for many years and I am so honoured to be able to lend my voice in a very real way to this important, moving campaign,” she shared. “I felt it was vital to help create awareness that there is currently no policy in Canada to protect animals from cosmetic testing.”

“Together with HSI/Canada we are urging the Canadian government to make the necessary changes to ensure a policy be implemented to protect the animals from unnecessary harm and suffering.”