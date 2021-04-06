Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions Announces First Netflix Series

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, congratulating the United States team in the Wheelchair Basketball after winning Gold in the finals during Day 8 of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions just announced its first Netflix series.

The pair have teamed up with the Invictus Games Foundation to launch “Heart of Invictus”, from the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara.

The series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.”

A press release confirmed the multi-episode series “will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex congratulates the silver medallists from the Netherlands after the Wheelchair Basketball gold medal match during Day 8 of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. — Matt King/Getty Images for Invictus Games Sydney

Prince Harry, co-founder of Archewell Productions and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service.”

Dominic Reid, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, added, “We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery. This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, Netflix.