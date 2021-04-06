Lindsey Vonn Reveals She ‘Had A Really Hard Time’ Learning To Embrace Her Body

Body image has been a real concern for Lindsey Vonn.

On the “Keep Going Podcast” with TB12 CEO John Burns, the retired Olympic skier opened up about struggles with her body.

“While it may seem like I’ve always been comfortable with who I am, I definitely have not always felt that,” Vonn said. “I had a hard time after I won the Olympics because I was taken outside my ski bubble and put in this entertainment and celebrity bubble and around people that were half my size.”

She recalled, “I was like, ‘Am I supposed to look like this?’ I had never compared myself really to others.”

In recent years, though, Vonn has learned to embrace her body.

“I had a really hard time with it but in the last couple years I’ve figured it out,” she said. “I am who I am. I feel like I’ve never conformed my personality or my style but for positive body image, I definitely struggled with that.”

She explained, “I have cellulite, I have stretch marks. I work out every single day and I still have all those things and they’re not going away. So it’s like, this is me, take it or leave it.”

Asked what advice she’d give to parents about sending their kids positive messages about their body image, Vonn said it’s important “to get them to believe in themselves and embrace their uniqueness.”

She added, "Sometimes that's the hardest thing to do in life, be confident in who you are," she said on the podcast, which was co-founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero and features conversations about a holistic approach to wellness.