Jewel Disagrees With Katy Perry’s Judging On ‘The Voice’

Jewel and Katy Perry have different impressions of how Hunter Metts performed on “American Idol”.

Jewel joined Metts for a duet of “Who Will Save Your Soul” on the latest episode of the singing competition. Afterwards, Perry suggested that Jewel’s presence might have thrown Metts off his game.

Perry told Metts she “could see a little fear in your eyes.” Adding, “I think you’ve seen all these incredible, talented contestants come up and you’re judging yourself against them.”

The “Roar” singer offered him some encouragement: “You’re Hunter Metts. You have a unique voice that is only your own, so you really can’t, and should not be judging yourself against them.”

Luke Bryan was a little more supportive of Metts’ performance.

“The beauty of you is, if you have a great night, okay night, not a great night, you still have such an undeniable sounding voice that’s your own that you can always count on,” he told the contestant. “Even at one moment, I was just like, ‘God, you give this kid the right song and everybody will know that voice forever.'”

Lionel Richie agreed with Bryan’s assessment.

“I can close my eyes; I know it’s you,” Richie told Metts. “On a bad day, you sound just like yourself. So you can’t mess this up, you understand me?”

Jewel also performed “Foolish Games” with Mary Jo Young. In both cases, there were some online who suggested Jewel rocked out ‘a little’ too hard, acing her performance but taking away from the contestants.