Christie Brinkley Discusses Ageism In The Modelling Industry: ‘I’m Too Young Not To Be Working’

Christie Brinkley speaks about ageism in the modelling industry in a new interview with The Times, insisting she’s not ready to give up working just yet.

The 67-year-old, who has been a supermodel since the ’70s appearing in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Editions, as the face of CoverGirl and on the covers of countless magazines, says of seeing more mature women in fashion magazines these days: “Women tell me that they want to see themselves in there. They want to be stylish but they don’t want to look like they’re trying too hard. They want to be represented.”

The star shares, “I’ve been in this industry for 47 years now and I can’t begin to tell you how much it has evolved, but ageing is the last frontier.”

Brinkley insists, “I’m too young not to be working. I love my job.”

The supermodel, who was once told that her career would be over by the time she was 30, ended up being on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition at age 63 alongside her daughters Sailor, 22, and Alexa, 35.

As a young woman, Brinkley was a California girl who dreamt of studying art and becoming an illustrator in Paris, which is where she ended up being spotted by a fashion photographer.

She worked in a shop that paired plants with antiques to earn money for her air fare, but quit after her boss came up behind her one day in the potting shed and groped her breasts.

Brinkley, who says she spent her first couple of years in Paris starving herself to be as thin as the other models, tells the paper of her former boss, “I was like, ‘Um, excuse me but could you please not do that?’ I had a couple of pay cheques and my dad gave me 500 bucks. I left for Europe with $1,000 in my pocket and I didn’t come home for four and a half years.”

Brinkley, who admits she passed out on the bathroom floor one day from hunger, recently saw a photograph of herself from the early ’80s.

She says, “I was thinking, ‘What am I going to do about my hips? They’re too big! How can I hide my thighs? And I’d better suck in my stomach.’ I look at the picture now and go, ‘My God, I was so thin.’ If I had that body now I’d be happy.”