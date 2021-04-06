One Moment Tears A Young Artist’s World Apart In ‘Monster’ Trailer

A person can’t be defined by one moment.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the Sundance-favourite drama “Monster” starring Kelvin Harrison Jr.

RELATED: ‘Zola’ Trailer Is A Wild Ride Based On Viral Tweet Stripper Saga

In the movie, Harrison plays Steve Harmon, “a 17-year-old honours student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.”

On Twitter, executive producer John Legend also shared the trailer for the movie, which he called “beautiful, emotional and important.”

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Is Out For Revenge In ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ Trailer

Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson in “Monster” – Photo: Netflix — Photo: Netflix

Kelvin Harrison Jr. in “Monster” – Photo: Netflix — Photo: Netflix

Written by Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley and Janece Shaffer, and directed by Anthony Madnler, the film also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson and John David Washington.

“Monster” premieres May 7 on Netflix.